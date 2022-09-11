Newbury Street Acquisition (OTCMKTS:NBSTU) Trading Down 0.2%

Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NBSTU – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.78 and last traded at $9.81. Approximately 43,086 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 623% from the average daily volume of 5,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.83.

Newbury Street Acquisition Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.85.

Institutional Trading of Newbury Street Acquisition

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hartree Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,120,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 284,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 17,881 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,536,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 81,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 5,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $702,000.

About Newbury Street Acquisition

Newbury Street Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

