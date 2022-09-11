Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SYUS) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SYUS – Get Rating) rose 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $41.47 and last traded at $41.47. Approximately 1 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 8,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.83.

Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.53.

Institutional Trading of Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SYUS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 46,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 21.36% of Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

