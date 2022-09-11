Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTWV) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTWV – Get Rating) rose 1.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $129.11 and last traded at $128.88. Approximately 17,143 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 92,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.64.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.47.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.