Western Asset Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:WBND) Shares Up 0.5%

Western Asset Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:WBND – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.82 and last traded at $20.79. 2,269 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 34,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.68.
Western Asset Total Return ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.88.
