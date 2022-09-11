WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (NYSEARCA:WCLD) Stock Price Up 4.3%

WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (NYSEARCA:WCLD – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $30.95 and last traded at $30.80. Approximately 229,568 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 581,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.54.
WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund Trading Up 4.3 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.08.
