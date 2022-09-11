ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:YLDE) Shares Up 1.3%

ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:YLDE – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $39.51 and last traded at $39.41. 667 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 2,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.89.
ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.80.
