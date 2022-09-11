ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (NYSEARCA:DTEC) Trading 2.3% Higher

ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (NYSEARCA:DTEC – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $36.27 and last traded at $36.17. 5,532 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 20,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.35.
ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF Stock Up 2.3 %
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.18.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (DTEC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.