ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (NYSEARCA:DTEC) Trading 2.3% Higher

ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (NYSEARCA:DTEC – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $36.27 and last traded at $36.17. 5,532 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 20,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.35.

ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.18.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.