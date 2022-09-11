Largo Resources (OTCMKTS:LGORD) Trading Up 7.7%

Shares of Largo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LGORD – Get Rating) were up 7.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.80 and last traded at $6.73. Approximately 66,917 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 92,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.25.

Largo Resources Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.88.

Largo Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Largo Resources Ltd., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mining and exploration properties in Brazil and Canada. It primarily explores for vanadium, iron, tungsten, and molybdenum deposits. The company holds 99.94% interest in the MaracÃ¡s Menchen mine covering an area of 17,690 hectares located in the eastern Bahia State of Brazil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Largo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Largo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.