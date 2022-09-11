Helios Towers (OTCMKTS:HTWSF) Trading 8.8% Higher

Shares of Helios Towers plc (OTCMKTS:HTWSF – Get Rating) traded up 8.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.43 and last traded at $1.43. 1,370 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 6,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays upped their price objective on Helios Towers from GBX 155 ($1.87) to GBX 175 ($2.11) in a report on Friday, August 19th.

Helios Towers Stock Up 8.8 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.70.

About Helios Towers

Helios Towers plc, an independent tower company, acquires, builds, and operates telecommunications towers and passive infrastructure. It provides site space to mobile network operators and other telecommunications providers that in turn provide wireless voice and data services to consumers and businesses.

