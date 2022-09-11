Trajan Wealth Income Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:TWIO) Trading Up 1.2%

Trajan Wealth Income Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:TWIO – Get Rating) was up 1.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.38 and last traded at $9.26. Approximately 2,507 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 12,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.15.

Trajan Wealth Income Opportunities ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.50.

