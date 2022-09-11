Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF (NYSEARCA:GBLD) Shares Up 1.6%

Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF (NYSEARCA:GBLD – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.48 and last traded at $18.48. 435 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 1,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.19.

Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF (NYSEARCA:GBLD – Get Rating) by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,635 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 7.03% of Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

