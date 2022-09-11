USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund (NYSEARCA:UMI) Trading Up 1.9%

USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund (NYSEARCA:UMI – Get Rating) was up 1.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $34.98 and last traded at $34.82. Approximately 6,403 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 19,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.18.

USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund Stock Up 1.9 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund stock. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund (NYSEARCA:UMI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 43,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,000. Whittier Trust Co. owned about 0.95% of USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.

