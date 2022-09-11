Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust (LON:KPC) Shares Up 3.6%

Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust plc (LON:KPC – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 214.50 ($2.59) and last traded at GBX 213 ($2.57). 41,652 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 166,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 205.50 ($2.48).

Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust Stock Up 3.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £131.67 million and a P/E ratio of -18.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.95, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 213.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 215.90.

Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust Company Profile

Keystone Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Baillie Gifford & Co Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund employs fundamental analysis with a top-down stock picking approach, focusing on such factors as sound balance sheets, good cash flows, ability to pay and sustain dividends, good asset bases, and market conditions to create its portfolio.

