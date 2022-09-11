AdvisorShares Hotel ETF (NYSEARCA:BEDZ) Stock Price Up 2.9%

AdvisorShares Hotel ETF (NYSEARCA:BEDZ – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.84 and last traded at $22.84. 150 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 5,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.20.

AdvisorShares Hotel ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.28 and a 200-day moving average of $23.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEDZ. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Hotel ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,151,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in AdvisorShares Hotel ETF by 2,540.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in AdvisorShares Hotel ETF by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter.

