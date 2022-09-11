Pershing Square (LON:PSH) Trading 1.2% Higher

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LON:PSH – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,915 ($35.22) and last traded at GBX 2,875 ($34.74). 128,006 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 150,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,840 ($34.32).

Pershing Square Stock Up 1.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £5.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 285.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.90, a current ratio of 10.13 and a quick ratio of 8.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,659.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,664.92.

Pershing Square Company Profile

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced hedge fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

