Franklin Exponential Data ETF (BATS:XDAT) Shares Up 3.5%

Franklin Exponential Data ETF (BATS:XDAT – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.16 and last traded at $18.16. 85 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $17.55.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.80.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Franklin Exponential Data ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Exponential Data ETF (BATS:XDAT – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,807 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Franklin Exponential Data ETF were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

