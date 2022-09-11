AgileThought (AGIL) & The Competition Head to Head Review

AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL – Get Rating) is one of 59 publicly-traded companies in the “Management consulting services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare AgileThought to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AgileThought and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get AgileThought alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AgileThought $158.67 million -$20.07 million -6.20 AgileThought Competitors $1.66 billion $111.47 million 23.09

AgileThought’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than AgileThought. AgileThought is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgileThought -15.33% -22.25% -8.63% AgileThought Competitors -28.68% -23.60% -5.93%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares AgileThought and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

AgileThought has a beta of -0.38, suggesting that its share price is 138% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AgileThought’s peers have a beta of 1.95, suggesting that their average share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for AgileThought and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AgileThought 0 0 2 0 3.00 AgileThought Competitors 53 410 924 8 2.64

AgileThought currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 98.51%. As a group, “Management consulting services” companies have a potential upside of 50.34%. Given AgileThought’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe AgileThought is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.5% of AgileThought shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.2% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are held by institutional investors. 40.2% of AgileThought shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.6% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

AgileThought Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AgileThought, Inc. provides digital transformation services in the United States and Latin America. It offers product management services comprising AgileIgnite and DevOpsIgnite; user experience, application engineering, modernization and mobility, advanced data analytics, cloud architecture and migration, automation, and artificial intelligence and machine learning services. The company also provides DevOps and application optimization, and lifecycle management support services. It serves healthcare, professional services, financial services, consumer packaged goods, retail, and industrial services industries. AgileThought, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for AgileThought Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgileThought and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.