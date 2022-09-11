Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,274,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 255,612 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.85% of Truist Financial worth $639,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 108.9% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Compass Point downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.39.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $48.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $44.68 and a twelve month high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 47.17%.

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $6,813,714.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

