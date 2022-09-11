Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,790,744 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 344,875 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.52% of Amgen worth $674,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on AMGN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.14.

Amgen Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $247.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $132.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $246.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.40. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $258.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 65.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.