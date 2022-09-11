Achmea Investment Management B.V. Purchases 9,909 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,738 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,909 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $6,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $129.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.09 and a 200-day moving average of $132.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 107.14%.

Several brokerages recently commented on IBM. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.80.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

