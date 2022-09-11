Logan Capital Management Inc. Purchases 531 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,770,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,843,713,000 after purchasing an additional 166,209 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,319,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,587,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,495 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,479,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,698,604,000 after purchasing an additional 191,446 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,075,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $953,262,000 after purchasing an additional 97,763 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,444,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $807,934,000 after purchasing an additional 47,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ECL opened at $172.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.20 billion, a PE ratio of 44.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.82 and a 12 month high of $238.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.29.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

ECL has been the topic of several research reports. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.78.

In other Ecolab news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $533,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,756,652.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ecolab news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $533,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,756,652.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III purchased 149,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $171.47 per share, with a total value of $25,581,609.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 30,834,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,287,233,553.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 274,284 shares of company stock valued at $47,244,385. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

