Logan Capital Management Inc. Has $7.40 Million Stock Holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Insperity worth $7,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Insperity by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Insperity by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Insperity by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 109,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,908,000 after buying an additional 15,209 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Insperity by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Insperity by 381.8% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insperity

In other Insperity news, EVP Daniel D. Herink sold 5,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total value of $575,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,069 shares in the company, valued at $3,115,641.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Insperity news, EVP Daniel D. Herink sold 5,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total value of $575,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,069 shares in the company, valued at $3,115,641.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James D. Allison sold 2,500 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $282,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,579,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,576 shares of company stock worth $6,727,485 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insperity Stock Up 2.4 %

Several research firms have weighed in on NSP. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Insperity from $138.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Insperity in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Shares of NYSE NSP opened at $112.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Insperity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.94 and a 52 week high of $129.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.84 and its 200 day moving average is $101.05.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. Insperity had a return on equity of 341.97% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Insperity’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insperity Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.46%.

Insperity Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

