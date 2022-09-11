Logan Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $6,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Motco grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on ELV. Bank of America upgraded Elevance Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $535.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen reduced their price target on Elevance Health to $577.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $596.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Elevance Health from $533.00 to $485.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $563.38.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

NYSE ELV opened at $493.60 on Friday. Elevance Health Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $355.43 and a fifty-two week high of $533.68. The stock has a market cap of $118.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $481.98 and a 200-day moving average of $485.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.72 by $0.32. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $38.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.53%.

Elevance Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health Inc operates as a health benefits company. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives. It serves approximately 118 million people through a portfolio of medical, digital, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical, and care solutions.

Featured Stories

