Logan Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Logan Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,351 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Revolve Group worth $4,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RVLV. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 258.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,330,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,578,000 after acquiring an additional 959,875 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,703,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,436,000 after acquiring an additional 811,381 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,267,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,135,000 after buying an additional 522,770 shares during the last quarter. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the 4th quarter worth about $21,575,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the 1st quarter worth about $20,484,000. 71.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RVLV opened at $27.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.68. Revolve Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.27 and a twelve month high of $89.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). Revolve Group had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 26.18%. The company had revenue of $290.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.63 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $52.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Revolve Group to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut Revolve Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.72.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

