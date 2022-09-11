1,500 Shares in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Purchased by Circle Wealth Management LLC

Circle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,500 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 312 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

In other news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $504,630.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,422,451.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

LNG stock opened at $161.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. The company has a market cap of $40.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.43 and a beta of 1.26. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.19 and a 1-year high of $172.25.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.07. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.30) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -14.27%.

About Cheniere Energy

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.