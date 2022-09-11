Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,614 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $6,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Intuit from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Intuit from $465.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Intuit from $500.00 to $601.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $570.61.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total transaction of $494,898.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,003 shares in the company, valued at $463,476.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total value of $10,306,422.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,208 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,888,947.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,902 shares of company stock worth $16,251,640 over the last 90 days. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of INTU opened at $450.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $437.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $432.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.85 billion, a PE ratio of 62.07, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.52%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

