Logan Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $3,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BURL. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $345,031,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,530,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,223,000 after acquiring an additional 725,000 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,065,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,634,000 after acquiring an additional 319,849 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 112.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 565,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,019,000 after acquiring an additional 298,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 203.0% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 324,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,117,000 after acquiring an additional 217,411 shares during the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on BURL. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Burlington Stores from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Burlington Stores from $189.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Burlington Stores from $191.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.63.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

BURL opened at $149.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.78 and its 200-day moving average is $173.17. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 61.88 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.28 and a twelve month high of $314.71.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

