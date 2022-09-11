Logan Capital Management Inc. Has $4.22 Million Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $4,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Global Payments by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 11,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Global Payments by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 228.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 23,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after buying an additional 16,437 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 38,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,267,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 461,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,403,000 after buying an additional 4,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $217.00 to $232.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $152.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $222.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.36.

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of GPN opened at $132.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a PE ratio of 736.87, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.08 and its 200-day moving average is $126.67. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.52 and a fifty-two week high of $173.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 555.59%.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $466,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,827,768.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

