Zullo Investment Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOVT. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

GOVT stock opened at $23.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.23.

