Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,829 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $14,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 614.3% in the first quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Argus boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $410.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.68.

Deere & Company Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $372.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $340.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $363.23. The stock has a market cap of $112.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $446.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.61 by ($0.45). Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The company had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.59%.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

