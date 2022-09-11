Zullo Investment Group Inc. Has $83,000 Stock Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 266.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Datadog by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 124,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,244,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Datadog by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Datadog by 320.6% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 43,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,834,000 after buying an additional 33,528 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The acquired a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $380,000. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Datadog in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Datadog in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Datadog from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Datadog from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Datadog to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Datadog Price Performance

In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total transaction of $546,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 209,810 shares in the company, valued at $22,946,919.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total transaction of $546,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 209,810 shares in the company, valued at $22,946,919.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.88, for a total value of $262,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 184,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,385,285.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 91,552 shares of company stock worth $9,876,231 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $100.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.98. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.12 and a 1-year high of $199.68. The firm has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10,064.06 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. Datadog had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $406.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Datadog’s revenue was up 73.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Datadog

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

