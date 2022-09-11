New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Purchased by Zullo Investment Group Inc.

Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NYCB. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 383,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 32,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 27,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NYCB has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NYCB opened at $9.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $14.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.01.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $377.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.96 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.40%.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

