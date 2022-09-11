Zullo Investment Group Inc. Decreases Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. decreased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $228,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 840,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,945,000 after buying an additional 9,018 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 40.0% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $355,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 54.9% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJK opened at $71.61 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $61.44 and a one year high of $88.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.22.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

See Also

