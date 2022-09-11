Zullo Investment Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 314.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,402 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 45.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $26.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.28. The company has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $38.27.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 20.25%. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Resources

In other Franklin Resources news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 55,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $1,587,028.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,870,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,764,455. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Franklin Resources news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 55,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $1,587,028.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,870,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,764,455. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 56,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.32 per share, with a total value of $242,451.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 271,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,255.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 5,771,458 shares of company stock valued at $58,623,110 and have sold 77,502 shares valued at $2,216,491. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

