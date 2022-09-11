Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ) Position Boosted by Zullo Investment Group Inc.

Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Get Rating) by 184.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,878,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,237,000 after acquiring an additional 54,054 shares in the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors grew its stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 180,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,760,000 after acquiring an additional 20,053 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 87,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after buying an additional 35,608 shares during the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,566,000. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 56,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after buying an additional 23,330 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $47.31 on Friday. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $46.81 and a 52-week high of $51.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.96.

