KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Position Increased by Zullo Investment Group Inc.

Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 107.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KEY. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 62,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 3.2% in the first quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 16,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 4.4% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 6.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Stock Up 0.9 %

KEY opened at $18.66 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $16.41 and a 1-year high of $27.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.14 and a 200-day moving average of $19.71.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 28.53%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 34.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on KEY. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet downgraded KeyCorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.39.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

