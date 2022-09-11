Zullo Investment Group Inc. Has $55,000 Position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Novavax were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Novavax by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,966,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $513,116,000 after purchasing an additional 69,936 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Novavax by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,899,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $271,721,000 after acquiring an additional 152,593 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Novavax by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 983,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,511,000 after acquiring an additional 26,255 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Novavax by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 427,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novavax by 0.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 385,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. 42.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novavax alerts:

Novavax Stock Performance

NVAX stock opened at $31.72 on Friday. Novavax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $260.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($6.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by ($12.04). Novavax had a negative net margin of 114.32% and a negative return on equity of 572.54%. The firm had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($4.75) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVAX shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Novavax from $181.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Novavax to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Novavax from $146.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Novavax from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

Novavax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.