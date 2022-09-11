Zullo Investment Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 622 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,284 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 962 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $766,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,888 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 8,333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.80.

Citrix Systems Trading Down 0.0 %

Citrix Systems Profile

Citrix Systems stock opened at $103.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.03 and a 200 day moving average of $100.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.03 and a beta of 0.08. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.07 and a 12-month high of $115.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92.

(Get Rating)

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.