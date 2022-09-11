Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Acquired by Zullo Investment Group Inc.

Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 57.7% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 617.4% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on APD shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 1.2 %

APD opened at $256.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $248.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.87. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.24 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.