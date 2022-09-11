Graham Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,416 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,897,063 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $418,233,000 after buying an additional 43,008 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 859,389 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,396,000 after buying an additional 8,409 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 620,035 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,095,000 after buying an additional 6,802 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 490,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,657,000 after purchasing an additional 39,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 408,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,515,000 after purchasing an additional 101,150 shares in the last quarter.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Insight Enterprises news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 45,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $93.67 per share, for a total transaction of $4,295,706.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,307,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,486,616.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.78, for a total value of $191,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 45,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $93.67 per share, with a total value of $4,295,706.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,307,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,486,616.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 199,572 shares of company stock worth $18,684,644 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insight Enterprises Price Performance

Several brokerages have commented on NSIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Insight Enterprises stock opened at $85.93 on Friday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.50 and a 52 week high of $111.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.59.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.76. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IInsight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.