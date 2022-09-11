Graham Capital Management L.P. Increases Stock Position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 408.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPL. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 64 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Pacific Land Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of TPL opened at $1,822.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 37.17 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,727.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,531.53. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1-year low of $946.29 and a 1-year high of $1,899.01.

Texas Pacific Land Cuts Dividend

Texas Pacific Land Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.47%.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

