Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Purchased by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 213.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,465 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,844 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HPE. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 156.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 282,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 172,300 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 435,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2,041.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 297,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,681,000 after purchasing an additional 283,202 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,762,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,562,000 after purchasing an additional 963,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 274,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 34,714 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HPE opened at $13.43 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.97.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.14%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HPE shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.59.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

