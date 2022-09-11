BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by Zullo Investment Group Inc.

Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 435 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 67.9% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 45.5% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the transaction, the president now owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at $143,461,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at $15,614,007.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,448 shares of company stock worth $55,259,953 over the last quarter. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Price Performance

NYSE BLK opened at $695.46 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $575.60 and a 12 month high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $667.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $671.04.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.03 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLK. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $804.46.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

