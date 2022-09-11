Graham Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stock Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) by 418.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,331 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,520 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in KBR were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of KBR in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,468 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 160,185.2% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 86,554 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after acquiring an additional 86,500 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 159.9% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 347,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,015,000 after acquiring an additional 213,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in KBR by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 211,277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,559,000 after purchasing an additional 7,813 shares during the last quarter.

KBR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on KBR from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. TheStreet raised KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on KBR from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.25.

In other KBR news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 14,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $758,638.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,625,283.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other KBR news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 14,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $758,638.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,625,283.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Andrew Barrie sold 3,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $159,749.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,327 shares in the company, valued at $427,591.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 23,675 shares of company stock worth $1,229,309 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KBR opened at $48.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.79 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.26. KBR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.98 and a 52-week high of $56.94.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. KBR’s payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

