180,122 Shares in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Acquired by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 180,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,210,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of American Homes 4 Rent as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMH. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 148.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 10,152.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMH opened at $37.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.00, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $32.60 and a 12 month high of $44.07.

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $361.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.35 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 15.67%. American Homes 4 Rent’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 126.32%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMH. Oppenheimer began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down from $48.00) on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on American Homes 4 Rent to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.50 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Friday, July 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.14.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson purchased 281,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.40 per share, with a total value of $10,253,698.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 269,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,808,708. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $366,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,496.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson purchased 281,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.40 per share, with a total value of $10,253,698.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 269,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,808,708. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

