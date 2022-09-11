Graham Capital Management L.P. Raises Position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) by 545.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,727 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Coty were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COTY. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Coty in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Coty in the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Coty in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Coty in the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Coty in the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Coty alerts:

Coty Trading Up 6.1 %

NYSE:COTY opened at $7.86 on Friday. Coty Inc. has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.26 and a beta of 1.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Coty had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Coty’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Coty from $10.25 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Coty in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Coty from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.35.

Coty Profile

(Get Rating)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.