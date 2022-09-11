Graham Capital Management L.P. Increases Stake in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) by 77.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,245 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.08% of Paramount Group worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in Paramount Group by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 2,666,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,237,000 after buying an additional 1,260,310 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,345,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,565,000 after purchasing an additional 986,600 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Paramount Group by 885.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 490,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,093,000 after buying an additional 441,003 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Paramount Group by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,204,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,724,000 after buying an additional 417,457 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Paramount Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,344,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,420,000 after buying an additional 384,166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on PGRE. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Paramount Group from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Paramount Group from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Paramount Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Paramount Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Paramount Group Increases Dividend

Paramount Group stock opened at $7.17 on Friday. Paramount Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $11.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 358.68 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Paramount Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,550.78%.

About Paramount Group

(Get Rating)

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.