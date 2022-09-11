Graham Capital Management L.P. Buys Shares of 36,477 AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 36,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of AAR at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AAR in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in AAR by 75.4% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in AAR in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of AAR by 201.4% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,348 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AAR during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

AAR Price Performance

NYSE AIR opened at $43.03 on Friday. AAR Corp. has a twelve month low of $30.90 and a twelve month high of $52.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. AAR had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $476.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AAR Corp. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

AIR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded AAR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on AAR from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AAR has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David P. Storch sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $1,170,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 315,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,749,362.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

Featured Stories

