Eugene S. Stark Purchases 2,000 Shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Stock

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) Director Eugene S. Stark purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.35 per share, with a total value of $14,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Prospect Capital Price Performance

PSEC opened at $7.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.87. Prospect Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $9.06.

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 80.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prospect Capital Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prospect Capital

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.57%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.66%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Prospect Capital during the first quarter valued at $299,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 18.0% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 299,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 45,632 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prospect Capital during the first quarter valued at $151,000. Next Level Private LLC bought a new position in shares of Prospect Capital during the first quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Prospect Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet lowered Prospect Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.