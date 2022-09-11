Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stock Price Down 3.5% After Insider Selling

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.5% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $299.60 and last traded at $306.20. Approximately 46,839 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,732,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $317.41.

Specifically, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 38,650 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $7,730,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,059,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,810,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 38,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $7,730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,059,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,810,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.03, for a total value of $1,573,278.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,223,073.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,688 shares of company stock valued at $47,924,311 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ENPH. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $215.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Sunday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.17.

Enphase Energy Stock Down 3.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $261.60 and its 200-day moving average is $208.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.51.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 56.60%. The firm had revenue of $530.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.57 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enphase Energy

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,961,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,737,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,920 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,827,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,157,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,207.5% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 608,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,238,000 after purchasing an additional 562,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 801,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,657,000 after purchasing an additional 370,992 shares in the last quarter. 71.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

